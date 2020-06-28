Teresa Klossing Mason, 53 of Louisa, formerly of Fredericksburg, died Thursday June 25, 2020 at her residence. Born January 17, 1967 in Douglas, GA, she was the daughter of the late George Robert Klossing and Sandra Slaton Klossing. Teresa was a registered nurse and she worked at Mary Washington Hospital. She is survived by her children, Sean Christopher Mason, Shelby Mason Courtney and husband Cameron, Sydney Mason; a granddaughter, Kayleigh Grace Courtney; sisters, Denise Klossing Brogdon and husband Barry, Kimberli Klossing Moore and husband Eddie; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Preddy Funeral Home of Gordonsville is assisting the family.
