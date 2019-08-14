Virginia Bliss Trester Mason was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 18, 1931 to Virginia Allen Bliss and William Stanley Bliss. She died on August 11, 2019. She grew up in Aurora, OH and attended Hathaway Brown in Shaker Heights, OH and Smith College in Northampton, MA. She graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.S. in Education and minored in Spanish at the top of her class. Her husband, Leonard Steele Trester predeceased her in 1967. Her husband, Harry C. Mason predeceased her in March 1997. She was a founding member of the Woman's Club of Madison and served as president from 1962-1964. She was a member of the Dolley Madison Garden Club and served as president in 1979. She served as volunteer at the Love Outreach Food Pantry and the Clothes Closet in Orange for years and was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Orange, serving on the vestry and as a docent. She held her private pilot's license and was a member of the Flying Farmers of America, serving as Virginia's queen in the mid 1960's. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed yoga, refinishing furniture, sewing and knitting. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Chuck Mason and his wife Ann of Orange, Gayle Trester Fitzhugh and her husband Curtis of Orange, Billy Mason and his wife Tanya of Richmond, Leonard Trester and his wife Julie of Bluffton, SC, Holly Trester Carper and her husband Thomas of Waynesboro, and Merry Trester Shifflett and her husband Ross of Pratts, her 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Her son, James C. Mason predeceased her in 1990. She is also survived by her brothers Bill Bliss and his wife Lynn of Hollywood, FL, Pres Bliss and his wife Marge of Ft. Myers, FL and Bob Bliss and his wife Judy of Harwich, MA. A memorial funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Orange with the Rev. Dr. Linda Hutton officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Orange Love Outreach Food Pantry, 252 Blue Ridge Dr., Orange, Va. 22960 or the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, Va. 22911. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.