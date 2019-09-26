James "Heavy Duty" Masonis, 54 of Woodbridge, VA passed away on September 9, 2019. He was born at Sheppard AFB, TX to Jerome and the late Virginia Soechting Masonis. Including his mother, he is preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Perdue. He is survived by his father, Jerome F. Masonis, his sister Ginger (Kevin) Tansey, his brother Jerome (Debbie) Masonis and many nephews and nieces.Jim was the owner of the former Heavy Duty Truck Repair Inc. in Woodbridge, VA and the former Golden Gamerooms in Fredericksburg, VA. He was a loving son and brother and generously helped everyone who knew him. A graveside Service will be held at Dumfries Cemetery on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1 PM. All family and friends are welcome to attend.