Betsy L. Masotas, 90 of King George passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas E. Masotas; twelve children; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and friends that loved her. The family will receive friends at the King George chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Sunday, July 7th from 6:00 8:00 pm. After the viewing and visitation, her wishes were to be cremated. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com