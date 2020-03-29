Henry A. Mastin, 84, of Spotsylvania, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was a lumberjack for 62 years. Henry was employed with Service Master for more than 20 years and with T.C. Catlett and Sons for more than 30 years. His coworkers lovingly referred to him as "Ham" or "Peaches". In his free time, Henry enjoyed playing bingo at the American Legion Hall, fishing, and perfecting his yard. He also loved his John Deere and had a special love for his grandsons and great-grandson. Henry is survived by his children, John Mastin, Elizabeth Vickers (Tom) and Kenneth Mastin (Connie); a brother, Richard Mastin; a sister, Daisy Paytes; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Mastin; a son, Kevin Mastin, and ten of his siblings. A funeral service will be streamed online at 3:00 pm on Monday, March 30, 2020. Visit foundandsons.com for further information on watching the service live. A private interment will take place at Mine Road Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mine Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 11111 Post Oak Road, Spotsylvania, Va., 22551. Condolences may be shared with his family online at foundandsons.com
