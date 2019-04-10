Linwood Mastin, 91, of Spotsylvania passed away at the home of his loving daughter on Monday, April 8, 2019. Mr. Mastin was born on December 24, 1927 to the late James Ruggles Mastin and Nora Perry Mastin. Fondly known by his friends as "Dootsy", he was a man of many talents and varied interests. As a young man, he served in the Air Force. He was an avid Civil War relic hunter. Linwood was a master carpenter with a passion for woodworking. He worked for H.D. Carr, local contractor, where he was the superintendent in charge of construction of many local churches. He took great pride in the fact that he personally hung the steeples of several. Linwood was also the superintendent in charge of the construction of many of the local area shopping centers. He also worked for Carl D. Silver Company and was instrumental in overseeing many of the company projects. Linwood was a lifetime member of Salem Baptist Church where he served in many roles including Sunday school teacher, R.A. leader and also as a Deacon. He was an honorary member of the Chancellor Ruritan Club. Survivors include his son, Linwood Mastin (Rhonda); daughter Sherry Mastin; numerous nieces and nephews; and his precious poodle, "Maddie." He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mary Beard Mastin and granddaughter Rebekah Linn Mastin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11 at Salem Baptist Church on Plank Road with Rev. Dale Seley presiding. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church. The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers Sherry Krebs and Annessa Coleman. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.