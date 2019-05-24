Matthew Dalton Krout, 27, of Fredericksburg, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Matt's smile could light up a room, he never met a stranger. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his loving wife, Christina Krout; his parents, Ernest Krout, Jr. and Lisa Krout; sister Briana Krout; maternal grandmother Sandra Perkins; paternal grandparents Mary and Ernest Krout, Sr.; nephew Brantley Chase Woodard; father- and mother-in-law Barry and Sheryl Smart; brothers-in-law Chris Smart (Morgan) and Michael Smart; and sister-in-law Casey Zahn. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald Perkins. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, with a time for sharing of memories beginning at 3 p.m. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.
