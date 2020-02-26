John Howard Mauk, Sr., 76, of Montross, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colonial Beach. John was born in Pennsylvania to parents John Henry Mauk and LaRue Edna Long Mauk. Following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in 1967, John moved to Virginia. While living in Manassas, he served as Manassas Masonic Lodge Master in 1980. He was also a member of the Rural Arch of Manassas, the Shriners, and Knights Templar. John was the owner of John's Home Improvement, were he also served as General Contractor for his customers. John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Edna S. Lodge Mauk; daughter Dr. Debbie M. Ryder (John); sons John H. Mauk, Jr. and Thomas M. Mauk (Jacqueline), grandchildren Michelle Hernandez, John H. Mauk III, Kayleigh Mauk, Thomas M. Mauk, Jr.; great grandsons Bryan Hernandez and Nathaniel Hernandez; and a sister Joyce Justice (William). A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 2pm, at Quantico National Cemetery, Quantico, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prince William Chapter Order of DeMolay, c/o Manasseh Lodge No. 182, 9810 Cockrell Rd, Manassas, VA 20110. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
