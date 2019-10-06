Fred Maulucci, Jr., a recent resident of Philadelphia, PA, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born in Western New York on June 11, 1961. He was a Master potter, a fine paint artist, and a photographer. He graduated from Dutchess Community College, Alfred University School of Ceramic Engineering, and a received a Master's Degree in Material Science from the Pennsylvania State University. He is survived by his daughter, Elaine, father, Fred, Sr., sisters Eileen, Claire, Margaret and Mary. He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Eileen Maulucci. Relatives and friends are invited to Freddy's visitation at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 9151 Elys Ford Rd., Fredericksburg, VA on Friday, October 11th, from 1:30 PM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 2 PM. Inurnment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences and fond memories of Freddy may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com