Donald "Lloyd" Maxson, 73, of Stafford County passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Stafford Hospital. Lloyd was a graduate of Juniata College in Huntingdon, PA. Lloyd worked many years in the furniture industry. His career included being a cost accountant for Dupont in Delaware, he worked in product development for Congoleum in N. Brunswick, NJ and Mersman Furniture in Celina, Ohio. Lloyd was VP of Magnussen Furniture USA Division, and assisted in product development for Singer and Bush Industries. Lloyd also spent time as a Sales Manager for Bassett Mirror Company, and was currently VP for ATI (Art Trends International). Lloyd was an avid HAM Radio enthusiast (K3QYE), had a passion for electronics, and had an unconditional love for his family and his animals. Survivors include his wife, Rita Maxson; children Michele Maxson Brunswick, Corie Maxson, Kristen Maxson Kuharik and Christopher Painter; grandchildren Logan Brunswick, Xaverri Brunswick, Olivia Goeckel, Sophia Goeckel and Casey Kuharik; his sister Mary Day (Larry); and two nephews Donald Day and Christopher Day. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Donald Maxson. A service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the Summit Presbyterian Church located at 256 Shelton Shop Rd. Stafford, VA 22556. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Ste. 105, Northfield, IL 60093. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.