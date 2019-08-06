Ruth passed away Saturday July 27 2019, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband of 26 years Matthew Scott Maxwell, 3 brothers Bobby, Roy and Tom Bollinger Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Ruth's life on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 1112 Garrisonville Road, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. Honor Ruth's legacy with a donation in her memory to T.E.A.L. Tell Every Amazing Lady about Ovarian Cancer https://tealwalk.org/generaldonation/ or become involved and help fight cancer in any way you can. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com