Nancy Caroline (Dean) Mayott Nancy Caroline (Dean) Mayott, 84, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 in Fredericksburg, VA. Nancy was born on January 31, 1935 in Ithaca, NY the daughter of the late Frederick and Miriam (Yonkin) Dean. She graduated from Gowanda High School (NY) in 1953. She and her husband Albert J. Mayott were married for 65 years and raised their family in Cassadaga, NY until they retired to Locust Grove, VA. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family includes five children, Stephenie (Terry) Fellinger of Locust Grove, VA, her deceased son Gregory (Jane) Mayott of Fredericksburg, VA, Michael (Patricia Jo Taylor, deceased) Mayott of Billings MT, Jacqueline (Danial) DeJoe of St. Louis, MO, and Scott (Megan) Mayott of Spotsylvania, VA. Nancy also had 16 grandchildren, Julie (Terrance) Hamlett, Jamie (Jeffrey) Sotzing, Jeanie (Frank) Carr, Jennie (Edward) Whelan, IV, Travis Mayott, Spencer Mayott, Todd (Jami) Taylor, Eric (Dana) Taylor, Kimberly (Daniel) Benton, Christopher DeJoe, Amanda (Ttiffany) Guillory, Jessica (Isaac) Thompson-Holliday, Courtney Chase, Cassandra Mayott, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is survived by her sisters-in-law June (Mayott) Greathouse of Brocton, NY and Ruth Dean of Fredonia, NY as well as many nieces and nephews. Nancy treasured belonging to the Salem United Methodist Church and her church family who shared each Sunday with her. She will most be remembered, however, for her love of Christmas and her kindness to everyone. She spent most of her time sharpening her skills in cooking, quilting, golfing, gardening, and bowling. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her four brothers, Calvin Dean, Robert Dean, Delbert Dean, and sister Patricia Dean. Funeral and committal services will be at Salem United Methodist Church, 28123 Constitution Highway, Rhoadesville, VA 22542 at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Family and friends may call at the Salem United Methodist Church from 10-11 a.m. on June 27. Arrangements are in care of Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, Locust Grove, VA. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.