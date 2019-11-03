Reta Lyn McAlister, (Age 53), born in Washington, DC on April 28, 1966, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her home in Spotsylvania, Virginia. Loving wife of 29 years to Ty Miller and cherished mother of Kc Miller-Beachboard, Taylor (Elisha) Hill, Chase, Ky, and Skylar. She is also survived by her grandchild, Bishop Beachboard and soon to be Aria Hill, siblings, James McAlister and Lissa Turner. Reta is preceded in death by her parents, Wendy and James McAlister and brother Christopher McAlister. Lyn was an incredible, strong woman who brought happiness to everyone she met. She was always generous and put others before herself. She will be greatly missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to Lyn's Graveside Service at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Please meet graveside by 1:50 PM. Online condolences and fond memories of Lyn may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com