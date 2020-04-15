Born, May 31, 1949 in Fredericksburg Virginia, and passed peacefully April 12, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario. Judy came to Canada in 2003, and found her love and married husband George Milroy in 2017. Judy will be loved and missed by George and her whole family, and remembered by her church family in Lindsay. Sadly the current legislation prevents her family from having the service and gathering they desire. Judy's life will however be honoured and celebrated at a funeral service on Saturday, April 18th by only a few of her immediate family. Cremation will follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.
