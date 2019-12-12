Daisy E. McCall, 79, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Richard L. McCall, Sr.; five sons Richard L. McCall, Jr., Martin McCall (Sonya), Sidney McCall (Kellie), Kelvin McCall (Letitia), Chris McCall (Chavonne); three daughters Linda Williams, Sandra McCall-Hord (Larry), and Casey Jackson; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother John Minor (Marsha Fraley); and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, December 14 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Piney Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Spotsylvania. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.