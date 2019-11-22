Jeannette "Jan" McCalment, 84, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Jan loved to work in her garden, taking random road trips, and spending time at the beach. If the weather was nice, you would find her outside in the sun. She is survived by her children, Antonio A. Solis and wife Jeanne, David C. Solis, and Jeannine Willingham and husband David; her grandchildren, Samantha, Curtis, Rachel, Caitlyn, Michael, Delaney, and Dalton; and her great-grandson, Caleb. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore E. McCalment, Jr. A Celebration of Life will take place from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church, 358 Telegraph Rd, Stafford, VA 22554. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen foundation for breast cancer. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com