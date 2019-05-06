Vickie Denise McCarthy, 60, of Stafford passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born in Fredericksburg to the late Jack and Joan (Abel) Martin of Triangle; the eldest of five children. She was a member of the Stafford community for over 40 years and had a career with the US Postal Service spanning 35 years serving the communities of Stafford, Triangle and most recently Garrisonville for the past 15 years. She leaves behind her loving husband, Daniel J. McCarthy; her daughter, Sheli Franklin of Stafford; her son, Christopher Franklin of Virginia Beach; two grandchildren, Austin Franklin and Madison Anderson; three brothers, Richard Martin of Stafford, Ronald Martin of Woodbridge, Robert Martin of Wynnewood, OK; and one sister, Sheri Albright of Woodbridge. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service in Stafford where a Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm with Rev. Clarence E Mays. Vickie always put others before herself during her life and her endless kindness continues; she requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to The Landstuhl Hospital Care Project, a non-profit organization that provides comfort and relief items for military members, at www.landstuhlhospitalcareproject.org.