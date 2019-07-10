It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Justin R. McCarty on July 3, 2019. Justin was born in Stafford County July 3, 1987. He graduated from Colonial Forge High with the class of 2005. After graduation, he went on to receive an associate's degree. Justin's passion was working with technology and he started a career in information technology. When his family needed him, Justin changed his career path to work with the family business, White Oak Equipment. The White Oak family values his devotion to the company. Justin was a cherished son, brother, partner, father and friend. He is survived by the love of his life, Cheryl Ruedi; and her daughter, Alexis. He is survived by his mother and father, Lisa and Mark McCarty; and their son Matthew (Laura). He devoted his life to keeping his family happy and laughing every day. Additionally, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Frank and Rubinette McCarty, and his maternal grandparents, James and Carol Armstrong. Justin loved his family members very much and enjoyed spending time with them. The family will receive friends and family from 6-8 PM Thursday, July 11 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, July 12 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following: Thurman Brisben Center at 471 Central Rd, Hope House at 902 Lafayette Blvd or Micah Ecumenical Ministries at 1013 Princess Anne St. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.