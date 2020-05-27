William Daniel McCarty (Danny/DoeEye), 76 passed away at his home May 7, 2020. Danny is survived by his wife, Faye McCarty; his sons Billy (Lori) and Dwayne McCarty; his daughters Stephanie Brookman and Danielle McCarty; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held May 30 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at his son Billy's house located on 9503 Thornton Rolling Road, Fredericksburg, VA. Please join Danny's family to remember and celebrate his life. (NOTE: Take 17S to Thornton Rolling Road, house on left before Fredericksburg Christian Upper School).
