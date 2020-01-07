Herbert W. McCeney, 86, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a long illness. Herbert was born on October 31, 1933 in Washington, DC. Survivors include his beloved wife of 65 years, Rose Marie McCeney; six children; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The eldest of three sons, he is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Leslie; mother Edith Elizabeth McCeney; and brothers Robert Elzie and Claytor Lee McCeney. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10 at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment to follow service at Quantico National Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.