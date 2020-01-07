Virginia W. "Teeny" McConkie Virginia W. "Teeny" McConkie, 83, of Colonial Beach, died Friday, January 3, 2020, in Fredericksburg. She was a daughter of the late James Leroy and Iola Barrett Wilkins. She owned and operated J.L. Wilkins General Store. A member of Round Hill Baptist Church she was also a member of the Auxiliaries of the Colonial Beach Rescue Squad and the Fire Department. Always active she enjoyed bowling, bingo and driving the point. She loved time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Among her survivors are her children, James "Jim" McConkie (Eileen) and Leanne M. Richardson (Mike); her grandchildren, James Colin McConkie (Grace), Bridget McConkie (Cory Johnson), Sean McConkie (Jen Benitz), Ashley Richardson and Stephen Richardson and her great grandchildren, Roosevelt and St. John McConkie. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Frank R. McConkie; a sister, Wilhelmina Wilkins and a granddaughter, Christy Barrett Richardson. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, at Round Hill Baptist Church in King George. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Historyland Memorial Park. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Colonial Beach Rescue Squad or the Colonial Beach Fire Department.