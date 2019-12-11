Steven Craig McDonald, 41, of Washington D.C., formally of Spotsylvania County, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his father, Thomas R. McDonald, Jr.; sister, Kelly E. McDonald (Knock-Knock); his dear aunt, Rita Marie McDonald; his godchildren, Abigayle J. Franklin and Lukas Q. Cramer; as well as many uncles, cousins, and more friends than three lifetimes could fill. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Christine Aaron McDonald; his brother, Patrick Lawrence McDonald; and his grandparents, Lawrence and Bernadine Aaron and Thomas and Angeline McDonald. A light in a dark room, rainbow on a cloudy day, Steven was infectious. His witty humor, mischievous smile, and kind heart captured you from the moment you met him. Most happy when surrounded by his family and friends, Steven strived to make others feel loved. He would give someone the shirt off his back, and stand there smiling in the cold, rather than allow anyone he cared about to do so before him. He followed politics with a passion, remained optimistic the Redskins would go to the Super Bowl, kept up on the latest trends, shot a mean game of pool, and always made sure his hair looked flawless. He was a shoulder to lean on, an open heart to anyone's pain and everyone's best friend. Missed beyond words, Steven will be carried through in the hearts of everyone he ever touched, and his legacy will be light, laughter, and love that we hold close to our hearts. He will be with us always. A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. Online condolences may be expressed to his family at foundandsons.com.