Mark Alan McDougal, 59, of Partlow, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his residence. Mark was a Dr. of Chiropractic in Hawaii for 14 years. He was a volunteer track and field coach at Courtland High School for six years. Mark loved traveling and sharing adventures with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Patricia McDougal; sons Michael and Matthew; step-mom Kay McDougal of Kansas; siblings Steve of Kansas, Brian, and Sean of Virginia; half-sister Shari Wilson of Kansas; step-sister Melissa Hickam of Kansas; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and in laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Roberta. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.