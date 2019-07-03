Samuel Bruce McDowell, 72, of Stafford County started his new life in heaven on Saturday, June 29. Bruce was born July 18, 1946 in Bluefield, West Virginia to Leo Frances and Virginia Helen McDowell, and was half-brother to Carl Leo Salisbury. He worked 30 years for the Dept. of Army and various government contractors. In retirement Bruce loved to read about cars, watch movies, and spend time with his family. He was always good for sliding a dry, funny joke in any conversation and his humor will be truly missed. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, best friend and caregiver, Susan Marie McDowell; beloved daughter, Audrey Coleen Bashar (Shap); and two dear grandsons, Jordan Christopher and James Patrick who lovingly called him "B", short for Buddy. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. If you would like to honor his memory, please make a contribution to the Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Alliance, 1208 VFW Parkway, Boston, MA 02132. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.