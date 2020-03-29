James F. McGee, 88, of Spotsylvania passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home. James was a U.S. Navy veteran. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Aurie W. McGee; his children, Jewel Faith McGee Myers, Sharon Hope McGee Kugler, Marcella Joy McGee Sullivan, George William McGee, and step-daughter, Frances Temple Burke Frankfort; his sisters, Joan Marie Rhoden, Carol Ann Lamb, and Charlotte Hockenbury; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, James C. McGee. A private graveside service will be held at Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.