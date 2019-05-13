Phyllis Bagley McGill, age 86, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Beloved wife of William S. McGill Jr. (deceased 2011). Devoted mother of W. Bryan McGill (Kathie); Lori Anne McGill - Woodham; and Kelly McGill - Lumpkin (Steve). Daughter of Margaret Bagley, nee Paris. Sister of Larry Bagley (Margaret) and Robert Bagley (Betty). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, W. Sean McGill (Ann); Melanie McGill-Hincapie; Hollye McGill; Joshua Woodham; Dustin Woodham; Marley Lumpkin; and Camryn Lumpkin, as well as 7 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 12:00 pm, for visitation and service.