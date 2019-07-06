Joseph P. "Joe" McGlinn of Elkton, Md., formerly of Partlow, passed away on June 28, 2019. Born on Aug 13, 1932 in Chester, PA. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; 1st wife, Kathryn "Kitty"; sons, Michael P (Sue) & Brian J; daughter, Tina Altman (Jereamy); grandchildren, Nicole, Colby, Marc, Tiffany, Ian, Kendall, Jacob & Becky; great-grandchildren, Alyvia, Joe, Elle & Charleigh; Step-children, Tim Holahan & Lynn Taylor (John). He is preceded in death by his sons Mark and Joseph K. Joe was a US Navy veteran, loved his family, flying his plane, great mentor and lover of life. A viewing will be held from 6pm- 8pm on Tues, July 9 at Foard Funeral Home in Elkton, Md. The funeral will be held at 11am on Wed, July 10 at Immaculate Conception Church, in Elkton, MD. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10am. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.