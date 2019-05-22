Wilma May "Willie" McGown, age 84, of Spotsylvania County, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Poet's Walk. She was the beloved wife of William A. "Bill" McGown, age 86, of Spotsylvania County. She has three children, David, Kathy, and Michael McGown. Willie was born July 7, 1934, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Roland May and Minnie Mae West. She attended Purdue University where she met Bill and they married in 1954. She was member of the Spotsylvania Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder and was a long time teacher of children; Sunday School; Communicants Class and Vacation Bible School. Within the local Presbytery she was an advocate for fighting hunger both locally and overseas. As member of the Society of St. Andrew she was a long time coordinator of regional gleaning projects, that provided assistance to Fredericksburg food banks, The Salvation Army, and area homeless shelters. Prior to moving to Spotsylvania County, she was a highly regarded kindergarten aide in Virginia Beach, Va., and was active in Scouting and other community volunteer work. She had a love for gardening and the creative crafts, donating her projects for fundraising and as gifts. Survivors include her husband, William McGown and her children. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald May; and her sister, Martha May Richards. Willie will be honored at a memorial service with family and friends at Hope Presbyterian Church 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23. Interment will be in Quantico National Cemetery 10 a.m. Friday, May 24. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.