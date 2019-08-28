Jacob "Johnny" Asher McGrath, 17, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Jacob passed on as he lived, with dignity and stoicism. During his 543 day battle with Leukemia he never complained; he met each new challenge, of which there were many, with wit and sarcasm. Jacob was an avid fan of competitive Super Smash Bros Melee. He was a student at Riverbend High School. He was also an Indianapolis Colts fan, and had the opportunity to meet the team in Indy earlier this year. It should also be noted that 5 minutes after he crossed over, Andrew Luck announced his retirement. He is survived by his father, Kevin McGrath, and companion, Barbara Castillo; brother Ryan McGrath, and his partner Amy Seaman; brother Daniel McGrath, and his wife Sarah; brothers Andrew, Samuel, and Nicholas McGrath; sister, Elizabeth McGrath; paternal grandmother, Anne McGrath; and two aunts, Amy McGrath and Molly Tierney. He was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah McGrath. The family wishes to highlight the incredible efforts of all staff at VCU hospital, in particular those of Dr. Christine Wiedl. She and her team went above and beyond for Jacob, providing a level of care that sets the bar for cancer treatment. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be private at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairy Godmother Project at https://www.fairygodmotherproject.org/ or Noah's Children at http://www.noahschildren.org/ or to Connor's Heroes at https://www.connorsheroes.org/ Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com