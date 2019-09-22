Russell Henry McGuiney, Jr. Russell H. McGuiney, Jr., 75, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Russell was the son of the late Col. Russell H. McGuiney Sr. and Anna M. McGuiney (Pyles). He was the Assistant Chief of the McLean Volunteer Fire Department Company #1 in the early 1970s. He went on to be the Chief of the Fort Myer Fire Department in Arlington and retired in 1996 as the Chief of Safety for the Army Corps of Engineers also at Fort Myer. Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Daisy F. McGuiney; children Loretta M. Craig, Russell H. McGuiney III, Ljubinka M. Morgan and Philip S. McGuiney (Nicole); grandchildren Brandon McGuiney, Coriann Morgan, Toby Craig, Billy Morgan and Abigail McGuiney; great-grandchildren Kinzley Fritter and Eli McGuiney; brother Donald E. McGuiney (Brenda); as well as numerous other relatives and very close friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Douglas S. McGuiney and his grandson, Adam F. McGuiney. The family will receive friends for a celebration of his life from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 at The Evergreens at Smith's Run, 2700 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Virginia. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.