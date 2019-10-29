Roberta Vierheller McIntire, 92, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. A member of Fairview Baptist Church since 1945, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, knitting, and sewing. Survivors include her husband, Gary McIntire; sons Dan Vierheller and Fred Vierheller; daughter Nora McIntire; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters Jean Long and Peggy Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard Ward and Stanley Ward; and daughter Martha Vierheller. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30 at Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Baptist Church. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.