Lavonne C. McInturff, 74, of Spotsylvania went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2019. Lavonne retired from Defense Printing Services, Quantico and continued to work for E. F. Thompson, Thornburg before fully retiring to spend time with her grandkids and walking her dogs. Lavonne was an active member of Spotswood Baptist Church, and cherished the friends she made in her Sunday school class, volunteering in the children's ministry and on the trips she would take with the Prime Timers. Survivors include her children, William Morrissette, Brien Morrissette and Karen Wolf (John); step-daughter Beth Embrey; and three grandchildren Samuel Morrissette, Chloe and Christian Wolf. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley McInturff; her brother, Irvin Skov; and her parents, Larson and Cecelia Skov. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 at her residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA to ensure a better life for animals. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.