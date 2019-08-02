Stanley Robert McInturff, 80, of Spotsylvania passed away on Monday, July, 29 2019 at his home. Stanley was a "people person" who enjoyed music (especially organ music), model railroading, the mountains, and the beach. He worked for the Federal Government and the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years. Stanley then drove for the Fredericksburg Regional Transit for 17 years and competed in the Bus Rodeo Nationals in Calif. where he won the competition. He also served in the United States Army, Rockhill Co.8 Fire Department, was an active member at Spotswood Baptist Church, and Rappahannock Railroad Museum. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Lavonne; Daughter Beth Embrey; step-children Billy Morrissette, Karen (Jamie) Wolf, and Brien Morrissette; three grandchildren; three Step-grandchildren; siblings Linda Mcinturff, Keith (Pam) McInturff, Ruth Barker. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Lorraine McInturff. A private graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery August 5th and the family will have a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 24 at his daughters home in King George County. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rappahannock Railroad Museum P.O. Box 9088 Fredericksburg, VA 22403. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.