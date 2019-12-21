Delores Ann McKendree passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Ashland, Va. on December 16th 2019. She was born in Washington DC to Floyd and Barbara Kelley. She leaves behind 3 sisters, Angie, Peggy, and Jennifer; 3 children, Emily, JoDon, and Pamela; 10 Grandchildren, Eli, Austin, Erika, Morgan, Ezekiel, Trevin, Christopher, Willow, Evan, and Melina; also 8 nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing at 1pm Saturday, December 21, and service following at 2pm at Covenant Funeral Home, Fredericksburg Va.
McKendree, Delores
To plant a tree in memory of Delores McKendree as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.