Cheryl M. McLaughlin, 71, passed away in New Bern, NC surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Somerville, Mass and graduated from Duval High School in 1966. At 19 years of age Cheryl married her husband Mac, and over the next 52 years they embarked on the adventure of life together beginning in Roermond, Holland and ending in Arapahoe, NC, with a few stops in between. As a mother of three sons, Cheryl was active in various athletic organizations over the years supporting her boys, including the James Monroe High School Booster Club. When the kids were little she attended every soccer and tennis match possible, and when they were older she was happiest riding along in the golf cart while her boys played. Her favorite role in life was being Nannie to her six grandchildren Megan, Sidney, JJ, Ainsley, Michael and Reed. She loved nothing more than playing in the pool with them or cheering from the sidelines as they excelled at sports. She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Marie Burak, as well as her dear friend of 50 years, Bev Smith. She is survived by her husband, James J. McLaughlin (Mac); her sons JJ McLaughlin and wife, Sheryll; Chris R. McLaughlin and wife, Sarah; and Kevin M. McLaughlin and Heather Kosztur; and her six grandchildren. A memorial honoring her amazing life will be held March 14th at 3:00 PM at Shine Landing Clubhouse, 75 Clubhouse Drive, Arapahoe, NC 28510. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Tunnel 2 Towers, a charity supporting first responders, or John Hopkins Hospital.