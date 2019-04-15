Patricia McLaurine Wake, 69 answered the call to her Lord and Savior on April 6, 2019 at her home in Bowie, Maryland. She was a 1967 graduate of the former Walker Grant High School, Germanna Community College (LPN) and Norfolk State College (University) (RN). She is survived by her husband George Wake; her children Dana and Stacy Wake; Brian Wake (Shani); one grandson, Dylan; five brothers, five sisters and other relatives. Service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church 5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd., Lanham Md. 20706. Viewing at 10 am, service at 11 am. Minister Ritta Armstead officiating.
