Charles W. McLeod (Jack) passed away on December 6, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg Virginia. He would have been 91 years old on December 12. Mr. McLeod is survived by his wife of 66 years, Hazel Wiltshire McLeod; his sons Charles W. McLeod Jr (Chip) and wife Karen; Thomas L. McLeod and wife Patti; John E. McLeod Sr. and wife Pam; and daughter Jackie McLeod Baughan and husband William; grandchildren Sarah McLeod Halse (Shane); John E. McLeod Jr.; Christina McLeod; William L. McLeod; Victoria Baughan and Melanie Baughan; sisters Louise M. Heavey and Ellen M. Anderson; sister in law Barbara P. McLeod and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. McLeod was preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew McLeod; his parents William E. and Helen McLeod; his four brothers William E. McLeod Jr, James T. McLeod, Robert E. McLeod and Ernest A. McLeod; and sister Elizabeth M. Kendall. Mr. McLeod was a member of the Virginia Army National Guard for 36 years and retired as a sargent first class. He worked and retired from the National Linen Service after 31 years. He and his son Chip operated McLeod Farm for close to 50 years. Services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church in Mine Run Virginia. Visitation will begin at 12 pm , with interment and fellowship to follow the service. Reverend Shaw Henson will officiate the service. Memorial Contributions can be made to New Hope Baptist Church's cemetery fund. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.