Justin E. McLeod, 17, of Spotsylvania passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Justin attended Spotsylvania High School. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed football and sports. Justin loved his family and friends. Survivors include his parents, Donald Willard McLeod, Jr. and Mary Sprouse; siblings Jessica, Mark, William, Allison, Devin, and Bethany McLeod; maternal grandmother Melissa Sprouse; paternal grandparents Brenda Tyson (Francis); paternal grandparents Donald McLeod, Sr. (Tina); great-grandmother Jean Bowie; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Michael Sprouse; paternal great-grandfather Elwood Bowie; and paternal great-grandparents William and Dorothy McLeod. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
