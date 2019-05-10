Virginia C. McMath died of complications from cancer Tuesday morning, May 7, in her home at 8 Keswick Road in Stafford, VA, where she had lived with her husband, James B. McMath, since 1997. Virginia was born in Newberry, SC in 1932, one of five children of Ira and Bernice Cousins. After finishing high school, she attended the University of Georgia in Athens, GA and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1955. In 1957, she went to work in the Department of the Army managing special service clubs for enlisted personnel in Europe. She met her husband, Jim, when both were stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. After returning to the U.S., she taught music in the public schools in Virginia Beach, VA, where she and Jim were married in 1960. They have two sons, James Hal McMath, of Carmel, NY, and Paul Thomas McMath, of San Francisco, CA. Virginia and Jim lived and worked in several locations across the country including New York, NY, Chicago, IL, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, CA, Denver, CO, and finally Hartford, CT before building their retirement home in Stafford. For several years, she managed and co-owned an executive suite business in San Francisco. In her retirement years, Virginia maintained an active interest in foreign travel, classical music, gardening, and espionage during W.W. II. She is survived by her husband, her two sons, and three of her siblings.