Randy C. McNulty, 54, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer on October 1, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family.Randy is preceded in death by his Dad, LCDR Donald Thomas McNulty, USCG Ret.Randy was born in Springville, New York on November 9, 1964. He grew up in Newport News, Virginia, and relocated to the Fredericksburg area in 1983. Randy joined DLR Contracting, Inc., when it was formed in 1999, and he served the last 20 years as a Senior Project Manager with the highest respect and admiration of all that worked with him. Randy is a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Randy is survived by his wife of 13 years, Kimberly McNulty, of Fredericksburg; daughters, Katie Bailey (Chris), Sammi Smith (Geoff), Kelli, and Tayler McNulty all of Fredericksburg; mother, Carol Ann McNulty of Hertford, North Carolina; sister, Cherie Wilder (Gordon) of Hertford; brother, Michael McNulty (Kimberly) of Ivor, Virginia; brother, Tim (Michelle) of Puyallup, Washington; sister, Karin Kauffman (Troy) of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; sister, Sharon Snow (Jim) of Elizabeth City; brother, Donald T. McNulty, Jr. (Melanie) of Lakeland, Georgia; and grandchildren, Turner Laurence Bailey, Gracie Elizabeth Bailey, and Louisa Claire Smith of Fredericksburg. Randy is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at Spotswood Baptist Church in Fredericksburg. Funeral services will follow at noon, with Tommy Satterwhite officiating. A reception will follow immediately after, with family and friends at Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. The family of Randy McNulty wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the family and friends that have supported, prayed, and helped care for Randy through this difficult time. The family also wishes to recognize Dr. Christopher Wolfgang, MD of Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland and Mary Washington Hospice for the excellent care that Randy received.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church or http://pathology.jhu.edu/pancreas .Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com