Helen McWilliams Helen Louise McWilliams (81) of Locust Grove, VA. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was the loving and devoted wife of 56 years to James Joseph McWilliams, mother of Harmon (Mary) Hartley, Revonda (Randy) Cyphers, and the late David and Obrian Hartley. She is also survived by several cherished grandchildren. Helen managed real estate properties and was a devout Christian. A funeral service will be held at Laurel Hill Funeral Home Chapel, 10127 Plank RD Spotsylvania, VA. 22553 on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1pm. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences and fond memories of Helen may be offered at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com