Kenneth E. Meador, 64, of Fredericksburg, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Mr. Meador worked for Stafford County Public Works for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his siblings, Lonnie Meador (Pam), Brenda Bland (Eddie), Debra Haynes (Darvin), and John Meador (Susie); aunt Hilda Weeks; uncle Harold Stump (Gretchen); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lola Meador, and brother Mike Meador. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will be private. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.