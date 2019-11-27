John W. Meadows, Sr., 79, of Fredericksburg and Madison County passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. John was born in Charlottesville on August 12, 1940. After operating his own business for over 25 years, John W. Meadows Welding Services, he joined Frackelton Block Company in 1986 as the plant manager where he served faithfully until his retirement. He enjoyed a good football game, a great meal and anything sweet, especially ice cream. He loved the mountains, the land, and his numerous collections of old things. Survivors include his two loving children, John Jr. "JW" (Tanya) and Robyn Taylor (Chris); his beautiful grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews that he adored; an abundance of wonderful friends; and his longtime companion and dearest friend, Mary Carter Frackelton, who has been by his side. The family of John W. Meadows would like to thank Dee Ann Yurgel, and Rick and Ginny Lewis for their kindness and care. A very special thank you to Denise Yurgel and Phil Oliver for their unwavering kindness and compassion to John and his family. Thank you also to the many doctors, nurses, CNAs and sitters John had at the hospital. You treated him with care and dignity and his family is very appreciative. John didn't believe in throwing money away, so we will only be holding a family night. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 30 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Avenue, Suite 401, Fredericksburg, VA 22401, or since John liked sweets, if you prefer, you can bring candy to JW and Robyn. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.