William Gene Menefee, 78 of Fredericksburg, VA died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The Gilchrist Center in Columbia, MD. He was born on October 7, 1940 to the late Isaac and Melva Deal Menefee. William is survived by his long time companion Edith Graves; two children Bill Menefee and Rhonda Calvetti (Mike Lilly); two grandchildren, Carla Calvetti (Matthew Licht) and Aaron Calvetti (Stephanie); three great grandchildren, Cohen Licht, Camden Licht, and Piper Calvetti. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Menefee. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Ron Young officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.