Anthony Loring Merchant, Sr., 75, of Spotsylvania, received his angel wings on Saturday, October 5, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Merchant was the owner of A. L. Merchant Plumbing Inc. and was an avid fisherman, hunter and craftsman. Survivors include his wife, Diane Merchant; son Anthony Merchant Jr.; daughter Debbie Wombles; sisters Evelyn, Nancy and Lydia; brothers Bo and Albert; step-children Gene, Berkley and Melissa; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Harry Merchant; son David; granddaughter Heather; daughter-in-law Gina; brother George and grandson Landon. A Celebration of Anthony's Life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. Donations may be made to Princess Anne Animal Hospital, 2105 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.