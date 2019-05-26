Susan Lee Mercurio, 68 of Fredericksburg passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Michelle Mercurio and Robert Mercurio III; grandson, Lucas; mother, Mary Swiatek; sister-in-law, Doretta Mercurio O'Connor; son-in-law, Kevin Woodcox; Amy Mercurio; and so many extended family members who will miss her bright spirit and her compassionate, caring nature. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Robert Mercurio; father, Ronald Swiatek; mother-in-law Eda Mercurio; and grandson, Robert James Mercurio. Sue grew up in Toledo, OH and moved to Phoenix, AZ during her senior year in high school (Whitmer HS & Camelback HS, respectively). She attended Arizona State University, and worked for American Express where she met the love of her life, Bob. They raised their children in Arizona and Northern Virginia. When they moved to Fredericksburg, Sue became a real-estate agent and then Branch Secretary for Long & Foster. Her legacy is that she put her family and friends first, and always made people feel welcome and loved. Sue helped so many and gave so much. Because Sue is loved by so many, a celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel from 1:30- 4:00 pm, with a service starting at 2:00 pm. Inurnment will be private. We, her family, are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the Long & Foster Fredericksburg community; her friends; our extended family; and our dearest friends, all of whom are holding us in their hearts and doing so much to help during this time. We appreciate all of your condolences and remembrances, and encourage you to celebrate Sue's life as you find meaningful. We support Full Circle Grief Center (http://www.fullcirclegc.org/support-us/) and UNOS (https://unos.org/give/) in Richmond, VA. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com