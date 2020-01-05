Benedicte Merian BENEDICTE (Bennie) MERIAN, 54 Benedicte Francoise Merian, age 54 of King George, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born to Joseph and Therese Roulland on November 17, 1965. Benedicte attended Sainte Marie Elementary School in Bolleville and Saint Joseph College in St. Lo, and La Bucaille in Cherbourg for her Accounting Degree. When she first came to America from Normandie, France, she lived in Colonial Beach and later moved to King George where she provided culinary services and volunteered her talents to many local causes for over 17 years. She attended Saint Pauls Episcopal Church. Family and friends were Benedicte's love and joy. She grew up in Bolleville, Normandy where her family's farm is located. She brought her unique culinary talents to America and put them on display for all. She loved to try new recipes and entertain and frequently had dinner parties at her house. She tried to get back home as much as possible to visit her father, Joseph, her brother, Jocelyn, and sisters, Isabelle, Florence and Sabrina. She loved to walk on the beach at Surville and visit the boulangerie, brasserie and markets in her home town of La Haye-du-Puits. She was deeply loved in America and France. She also enjoyed traveling to new places, driving through the Virginia country side, going to restaurants, movies, cross-stitching but her big passion was pottery. She was very active outdoors especially landscaping, walking around the neighborhood and she loved spending time with family and friends. Benedicte is survived by her husband Steven A Merian, her three children, Marilyn A Houari and her husband Joe, Laetitia M Calza, Cedrick J. Calza and his wife Julie, her three step-children, Christina R Coates and her husband Charles, Nathaniel A Merian and his wife Danielle, and Shannon Y Merian; and her 5 grandchildren, Reilly, Nolan, Bridgette, Tessa, and Liam; her nieces and nephews in France; and she also leaves behind a lot of caring relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers we would like to further advance the research for the treatment of Metastasized Breast Cancer. Please Mail Donations To: 'The Jayne Koskinas and Ted Giovanis Foundation for Health and Policy'; P.O. Box 130 Highland, MD 20777 The funeral service and wake will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday the 7th of January 2020 at Saint Pauls Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Rd., King George, VA 22485. Please dress casual.