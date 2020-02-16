Larry Don Merritt, 77, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Friday, February 14, 2020. Larry was born in Sophia, WV on November 24, 1942, to the late William Burnside and Martha Ellen Vandall Merritt. Larry graduated in 1960 from Shady Spring High School in Shady Spring, WV and married his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Ashton Burruss, spending 59 wonderful years together. He retired from the Army as a Master Sergeant after 20 years of service and continued his career with Northrop Grumman as a logistician. Larry was a dedicated Boy Scout Leader, Church Youth Leader and Sunday School Superintendent. Larry enjoyed woodworking, fly fishing and making maple syrup during his retirement in Highland County. Survivors include his wife, Jeanette; son Larry Keith Merritt (Tina); daughter Amy Christina Bishop-Flowers (Van); grandchildren Daniel Merritt (Jamiris), Jason Merritt (Frankie), Thomas Merritt, Crystal Mirzayan (Andre), Brent Beck, Melissa Merritt (Jessi) Kimberly Abigail Bishop, Ashton Merritt Bishop and Daniel Bishop; great-grandchildren Reid Merritt, Hannah Bishop, Davin Bishop, Arianna Mirzayan and Juliet Mirzayan; brothers Karl Merritt (Cindy), Tracy Merritt (Kim); step-mother Jean Merritt and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his father and mother; daughter Kimberly Ellen Merritt; son Garry Kenneth Merritt; brothers William Robert Merritt and Frank Burnside Merritt. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel with the Rev. Owen Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow service in Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rouzie's Chapel United Methodist Church, 21089 Green Bay Road, Beaverdam, VA 23015. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.