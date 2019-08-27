Rebecca Marie Bledsoe Merritt (Becky), 54, of Richmond, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born on August 11, 1965 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Survivors include her children, Ashley Merritt Somers (Anthony) of Fredericksburg; Angel Buttram of Boca Raton, Fla.; Leanna Shiner of Partlow, Va.; Brittany Hasso of Fredericksburg; and Christopher Hasso of Richmond; and granddaughters, Elena Crocker, Layla Muller and Destiny Hollingsworth. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Stewart (Michael); Barbara Rose (Albert); Sandra Hart (David); Alicia Husted (Mark); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elinor Reynolds Bledsoe and Charles Warren Bledsoe; her sister, Cheryl Bledsoe Carter; and niece, Amber Dawn Carter. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.