William Perry Metheny, Jr, 74 of Stafford died May 31, 2019 after courageously battling lung cancer and multiple lymphomas. He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, William P. Metheny, III; two daughters, Colleen Painter and Cathy Fillis; two stepsons William Humphreys and Jeff Humphreys; ten grandchildren and two great grandsons; sister Carole Campbell; and brother Robert Metheny. He was preceded in death by his first wife Bonnie Patterson Metheny. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church at 10:00 am followed by a private inurnment. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com